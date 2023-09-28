Search and rescue operation under way in North Ossetia for missing mushroom picker

28 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of North Ossetia went mushroom picking on Sunday and disappeared; rescuers are searching for the man.

Information that a mushroom picker from the Alagirsky district is not getting in touch was received on September 24. On the same day, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations began a search and rescue operation. At the moment, the search for the mushroom picker continues. The operation that continues for four days is being carried out only during the daytime. Firefighters and rescuers from the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, foresters, and volunteers are taking part in the operation.

The local resident who got lost while mushrooms picking was wearing a striped T-shirt.