Türkiye to supply gas to Moldova starting on October 1

28 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye will supply gas to Moldova and Romania from October this year. The total daily volume of exports to these countries could reach 6 mln cubic meters of gas.

Türkiye begins supplying gas to Moldova next Sunday. The next country to receive Turkish gas is Romania.

"Starting October 1, Türkiye will export 2 mln cubic meters of natural gas per day to Moldova,”

– Haberturk TV channel reports.

Gas supplies to Romania will be twice as large - up to 4 mln cubic meters of gas daily.

European countries are showing interest in gas from Türkiye amid a reduction in Russian gas supplies.