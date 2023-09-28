Gone Armenian population free to return to Khankendi, Baku says

28 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian residents of Khankendi leaving Azerbaijan leave on their own, having made a decision; no forced eviction is carried out. Moreover, those who left will be able to return, a representative of the Azerbaijani leader said.

The emigration of Armenian residents of Khankendi to Armenia is voluntary. If desired, those who left will be able to return to Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbekov, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Special Assignments, said in an interview with the BBC Newshour.

Some residents of Khankendi decided to leave the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and settle in Armenia after the anti-terrorist operation was carried out in the region and the self-liquidation of the separatist project of Yerevan. Residents themselves choose whether to leave or stay, live in Armenia or integrate and receive an Azerbaijani passport.