28 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Gamzatov’s poetry is a textbook of life, and he himself is the soul of Dagestan and Russia. Gamzatov’s poems inspire Russians, Vladimir Putin, who attended the concert in honor of the poet’s 100th birth anniversary, said.

This September, Russia celebrates poet Rasul Gamzatov’s 100th birth anniversary. The gala concert on the occasion of the anniversary was attended today by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“The legacy of Rasul Gamzatov goes far beyond art; it is, rather, a textbook of life, where you can find answers to the most pressing and most sensitive questions,”

- the president said.