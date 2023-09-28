Azerbaijan, UK discuss reintegration of Karabakh Armenians

28 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spoke by phone with the deputy head of the UK Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov and Leo Docherty discussed the latest developments in Karabakh, including the process of reintegration of the Armenian population.

On Thursday, September 28, a telephone conversation took place between the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the deputy head of the UK Foreign Ministry, a message of the Azerbaijani ministry reads.

“During the telephone conversation, the cooperation agenda between the two countries was discussed, as well as the current situation in the region. Bayramov informed the interlocutor in detail about the current situation in the region after the local anti-terrorism measures were carried out by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan informs.