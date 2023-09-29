Iran uses laser against US Navy helicopter in Persian Gulf

29 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian military aimed a laser beam at a United States helicopter flying over the Persian Gulf. The US Central Command reports about this.

The incident occurred the day before, on September 27.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has had unprofessional and unsafe interaction with the US AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Brigade",



the Command of the Armed Forces said.

They noted that Iranian ships several times irradiated a helicopter performing a routine flight over the Gulf. No one was injured as a result of the incident.