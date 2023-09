29 Sep. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the auction on September 29, the Turkish national currency fell to 27.4699 lira per dollar, reaching a new low.

The exchange rate of the lira against the dollar is falling almost constantly. During the current quarter, it has fallen in price by 5.5%. Over the month, the fall amounted to almost 3%.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Finance called for patience and said that the lira would stabilize over time. Tightening monetary policy and raising rates should help it.