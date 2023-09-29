Gas exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye to exceed 10 billion cubic meters

29 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Türkiye may amount to 10.2 billion cubic meters, the head of the country’s Ministry of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov said.

"Azerbaijan's gas export to Türkiye, in parallel from Turkish territory to European countries, is increasing. Of the 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to Türkiye from January this year to the present, 4.2 billion cubic meters came from TANAP",

the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

Annual supplies to Türkiye may increase to 10.2 billion cubic meters. As part of the development of European exports, the expansion of the pipelines included in the Southern Gas Corridor (TANAP and TAP) is being considered.

"By doubling gas supplies to Europe, we are renewing our mission to strengthen energy security and diversify supplies. In addition to this, Türkiye plays an exceptional role in ensuring additional gas supplies to European countries through other routes",

Shakhbazov said.

Today, the third Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum has started in Azerbaijan. The first International Conference "Nakhchivan-Green Energy Zone" has begun its work too.