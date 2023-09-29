Azerbaijan guarantees security to Armenians of Khankendi

29 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated that the central authorities of the republic had developed a comprehensive plan to ensure safe and better living conditions for the Armenians of Khankendi.

He further noted that those who preferred to leave were free to make their choice.

"Baku continues to appeal to the local population that their security is guaranteed. But we cannot restrict freedom of movement. This is a personal and individual choice of each person",



Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was carried out to restore the constitutional order throughout the Karabakh economic region. High-precision weapons were used only against military objects of the Armenian Armed Forces and Armenian illegal armed groups; civilian infrastructure and the civilian population were not targets of the operation.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to implement the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9-10, 2020, to stop military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh economic region, to withdraw the Armenian Armed Forces from Azerbaijan and therefore ensured the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.