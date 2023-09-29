Baku initiates UN mission visit to in Karabakh

29 Sep. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the coming days, at the initiative of the Central Authorities of Azerbaijan, a UN mission will arrive in Karabakh. This was stated by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

He further emphasized that the authorities of the republic agreed that the Armenian residents of Karabakh remain in this territory.

"Azerbaijan has never had plans to force the Armenian residents of Karabakh to leave their homes. On the contrary, Azerbaijan has declared that it fully guarantees their safety if they remain in Karabakh. We want this. Azerbaijan continues to call for their security. However, we have no right to interfere with their freedom of movement. This is everyone’s sovereign and personal choice",



Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Further, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the country's authorities have never used force against the civilian population.