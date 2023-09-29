Armenian Minister of Defense refuses to visit Council of CIS Defense Ministers in Russia

29 Sep. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, a meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers on military and military-technical cooperation is being held in Russia. Delegations from eight countries has arrived at the meeting, the Head of the Armenian Ministry of Defense is absent.

The venue for the event is the city of Tula. Representatives of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Armenia arrived, the Russian Ministry of Defense informed. Armenian Minister Suren Papikyan does not participate in the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS countries. The press secretary of the republic's Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan clarified that the Head of the Ministry refused to visit Russia.

At the meeting, Russian Minister Sergey Shoigu proposed to discuss the tasks of cooperation between the CIS Defense Ministries, ways to expand interaction, strengthen its traditional directions and search for new ones.