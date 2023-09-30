Ilham Aliyev speaks about revival of Zangilan

30 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan invests largely in the infrastructure of Zangilan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said that the city master plan has been approved, and several housing projects are already being implemented.

"Hopefully in 2025, maybe even earlier, the first residents of Zangilan city will come back," Ilham Aliyev said.

He also noted that Zangilan will be an important transportation destination because of its geographical location. According to him, Zangilan international airport construction was one of the important factors for development of the region.

"And also in the future, I'm sure there'll be a lot of foreign tourists here, because Zangilan is one of the most beautiful parts of Azerbaijan. It is all green – hills and mountains, rivers and lakes and a unique ecosystem of Zangilan. Really, it's a big treasure for us," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader said that the railroad construction from Horadiz to Zangilan is in the active phase. Aliyev stressed that this important part of the transportation corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and then with Iran and Türkiye, and further down with Europe, will be completed very soon.