30 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 7,000 more people are planned to be returned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remark at the Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan.

He noted that the people will be returned to Lachin and Fuzuli districts.