Azerbaijani FM meets Russian president adviser

30 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Russian President's advisor and special representative on climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriev.

"The current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, including prospects for a possible partnership in the field of environmental protection, as well as issues arising from the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) have been discussed," the statement reads.

The sides reviewed the current situation in the region after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures against Armenian separatists in Karabakh and also exchanged views on humanitarian aid issues.

Bayramov provided information on threats to regional peace and security from Armenia and the separatist regime it created in the territories of Azerbaijan. In addition, he spoke about the reasons for local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory in full compliance with international humanitarian law, as well as the ongoing disarmament process, measures taken by Azerbaijan to meet the urgent needs of Armenian residents, intensive negotiations on the reintegration of Armenian residents.

The Azerbaijani minister once again stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to the dialogue on the reintegration of Armenians living in Karabakh, and that the country will continue comprehensive measures to meet the needs of Armenian residents.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.