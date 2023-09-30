Representative of Azerbaijani President, Iranian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

30 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Trend

Today, in Baku, a meeting was held between the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov and the Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Abbas Mousavi. The parties discussed bilateral relations.

The representatives of the two countries discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, as well as the regional situation in general.

The high-ranking officials also touched upon the situation in Karabakh.

Details of the conversation are not disclosed.