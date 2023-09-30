Russian TV channels may be shut down in Armenia

30 Sep. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian leadership is considering the possibility of interrupting the broadcast of Russian television channels in the country. A corresponding statement was made by Lusine Badalyan, deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia from the "Civil Contract" faction.

According to her, such a measure has been under consideration for a long time.

"What decision will be made will be announced by the relevant departments",



the politician said.

The deputy explained that if there is a threat to the security of the state, it must make the necessary decisions and take the necessary steps.