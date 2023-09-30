Rains expected in Kuban

30 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the weather forecasts, today is the last warm day in the region without precipitation. And this is good news: Kuban reservoirs are so shallow that the rains are perceived as a blessing.

Tomorrow, October 1, the long-awaited rains will come to Kuban. Moisture will finally begin to fill the shallow reservoirs, which means there will be water in the houses.

According to the weather forecasters, the new cyclone will bring rain. The Krasnodar reservoir fell to the level of 175 million cubic meters, while it is capable of storing 2,794 million cubic meters, which means that the water supply for the city is now no more than 6.2%. The utility services expressed concerns with a necessity to introduce restrictions on the supply of water.