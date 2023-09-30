Erdoğan to Elon Musk: We will be glad to see you at Teknofest

30 Sep. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Türkiye will be very happy about the arrival of American businessman Elon Musk at Teknofest, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote on his page on the "X" social network.

"Dear Elon Musk, we will be glad to see you next year at Teknofest, the world's largest festival of aviation, space and technology",



the Turkish leader said.

The President also expressed his conviction that cooperation with Musk would play an important role in the development of not only Türkiye, but also of all mankind, in many areas.

Another Teknofest festival is currently taking place in Izmir, Türkiye. It will run from September 27 to October 1.