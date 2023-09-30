Nearly 3,000 people to live in Zangilan Alybeyli

30 Sep. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Trend

In the Zangilan village of Alybeyli, liberated from the Armenian occupation, 2,568 people will live. For them, both private houses and apartment buildings will be built.

In the Zangilan village of Alybeyli, 498 private residential buildings and several 2-3-story buildings will soon be designed and built to accommodate 2,568 residents, a senior consultant at the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the East Zangezur economic region, Agil Gurbanov said.

“The first stage provides for the design and construction of 197 private houses for 772 residents. In addition, it is planned to design an administrative building, a club and public center, a guest house, a sports and fitness center, a teahouse, a shopping center, a family health center, a ceremonial hall, and a market hall and other non-residential objects on the territory complex,”

- Agil Gurbanov said

The village will actively develop. In the future, two kindergartens and two schools will be built for young residents, one of which, for 143 students.

The public facilities will also be built in the village - shops, market, cultural institutions and other necessary infrastructure, Gurbanov added.