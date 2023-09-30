Fire engulfs Dagestani village

30 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This afternoon, a fire broke out in a high-mountain Dagestan village. It rapidly engulfed part of the residential buildings - local residents and rescuers are cooperating to put it out.

A fire broke out today in the high-mountain village of Khutrakh in the Tsuntinsky district of Dagestan - the fire spread throughout the village due to a strong wind, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reports.

“At 15:47, a message was received about a fire in the village of Khutrakh, Tsuntinsky district. Currently, about 20 buildings are engulfed in flames,”

- the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Dagestan informs.

All available reserves are involved to extinguish the fire, local residents are actively helping the firefighters, but so far they have not been able to take control over the fire.