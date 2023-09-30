Muscovite proposes to his girlfriend on the way to Sochi

30 Sep. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Passengers of the Moscow-Sochi flight witnessed a touching story: a guy proposed to his girlfriend.

An unusual incident occurred on board a Utair plane. When the plane was above the clouds, the young man got down on one knee and proposed to his beloved.

"Vladimir and Yana were flying on vacation. The young man decided that a proposal at an altitude of 10 thousand meters would pleasantly surprise the girl. He was right. Such a touching moment will be remembered by the couple forever",



the air carrier announced.

The romantic man's lover agreed, and the passengers watching the scene congratulated the couple on their engagement with loud applause. The young people were over the moon.