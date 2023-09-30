Armenian snipers cowardly shoot at Azerbaijani soldiers

30 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

Despite the established truce, the Armenian servicemen continue shooting at Azerbaijani soldiers. Today, an Azerbaijani serviceman died as a result of a shooting.

This afternoon, near the village of Zarkend in the Basarkechyar district, a sniper shot was fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the area of ​​the settlement of Ashagi Ayrim in the Kalbajar district of Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

As a result of the shooting, Azerbaijani serviceman Vusal Orujov died.

The death of the soldier was immediately reported to the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office. Investigators, along with employees of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology, based on the information provided, interviewed witnesses and ordered appropriate examinations.

The prosecutor's office initiated a criminal case, the investigation continues.