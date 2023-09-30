Azerbaijani power engineers develop power supply scheme for Jabrayil

30 Sep. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Jabrayil, which is being rebuilt after the liberation, a new power supply scheme specially developed for the city will be used. Its basis will be an isolated high-voltage underground line, Vagif Aydinoglu, Head of the press service of Azerishiq OJSC said.

"There will be no traditional land lines, power supply will be carried out through an isolated underground line",



Vagif Aydinoglu said.

The 110/35/10-kilovolt Jabrayil substation will provide electricity not only to the city of the same name. It will be connected to the Zangilan, Gubadli districts and the village of Hadrut. The Jabrayil city substation will play the hub's role, and it will be able to operate both centrally and autonomously.