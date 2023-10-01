Explosion hits Turkish interior ministry in Ankara

1 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, a terrorist attack was carried out near the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs. As a result of the incident, two police officers were injured.

On Sunday, October 1, a powerful explosion occurred in the center of Ankara, local media reports.

The incident occurred in the morning near the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the ministry, it was an attempted terrorist attack.

“At 09:30, two terrorists driving a car in front of the entrance gate of the Main Security Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs tried to commit an explosion. One of the militants blew himself up, the second was neutralized.”

– Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya said.

During the shootout, two law enforcement officers were wounded.