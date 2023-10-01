10 people injured in bus accident in Iran

1 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the northwestern part of Iran, a bus with passengers got into an accident. At least 10 people were injured as a result of the accident.

On Sunday, October 1, an accident involving a bus occurred in the Iranian province of Hamadan, located in the north-west of the country, local media reports.

According to preliminary information, the bus drove into a fence, as a result of which two passengers were seriously injured, and another 8 received minor injuries.

In total, there were 25 people in the vehicle, 4 are Pakistani citizens and one - Iraqi.

Technical problems caused the incident.