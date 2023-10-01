Light frosts, snow and 20-degree heat expected in Moscow in October

1 Oct. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Forecasters predict the first frosts in Moscow this month, snow is also possible. The temperatures will rise up to + 20 °C.

In October, the weather in Moscow will be unstable, the Phobos weather center informs.

According to the leading expert of the center, the light frosts in the capital city are expected in the nearest time.

“In October, cyclones will prevail in the region, the air will warm up to +17-19 °C. The light frosts are expected in the 2H of the month,”

– Mikhail Leus said.

He also warned that there will be much more precipitation in October compared to September. Even snow is not excluded, the forecaster added.