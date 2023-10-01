Booby traps, ammunition seized in Khankendi

1 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Explosives belonging to Armenian illegal armed groups were found in a number of buildings in Khankendi. All seized explosive devices are of various explosive force.

Armenian illegal armed groups left large quantities of various booby-traps and ammunition in Khankendi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action inform.

“During the inspection of administrative buildings, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discovered booby traps set by illegal armed groups, as well as weapons and ammunition, ”

– a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and ANAMA reads.

In addition, upon entering the territory, agency employees found hand grenades in pipes, behind curtains, as well as in clothes and shoes. In the basement of the building, there were numerous trap devices of varying explosive power.

“Makeshift explosive devices, including mortar shells, fragmentation bombs and VOG-17 grenades, designed to be detonated from a height, were seized,”

– the press-release informs.