FC Dynamo Makhachkala becomes leader of First League

1 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the FC Dynamo Makhachkala

Dynamo Makhachkala managed to win in 8 rounds of the First League. The victory over FC Yenisey allowed the team to become the leader of the standings.

On Sunday, October 1, a meeting of the 12th round of the First League between FC Yenisey and FC Dynamo Makhachkala took place in Krasnoyarsk. The match ended in favor of the guests with a score of 1:0.

The goal was scored in the 84th minute by midfielder Serder Serderov.

Tournament table

At the moment, FC Dynamo Makhachkala leads the First League championship with 24 points. FC Alania Vladikavkaz, currently the 2nd with 23 points, may overtake FC Dynamo Makhachkala in case of defeating FC Sokol tomorrow.