Erdogan: Ankara no longer expects anything from EU

2 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye no longer expects anything from the European Union, but the bloc has fulfilled almost none of its promises to Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"If they reverse their injustices, especially the visa imposition, which they use as a veiled sanction on us, they will correct their own mistakes,” Erdogan said, referring to a 2016 promise by the EU under a migrant deal to lift the need for Turkish citizens visiting EU countries to get visas.

“If they do not (reverse these), they will completely lose the right to expect anything from us politically, socially, economically, or militarily,” Erdogan stressed.

Although EU leaders have changed over the years, there has been no change in the “biased attitude of the EU towards Türkiye, which is unfair and incompatible with the principle of pacta sunt servanda,” or agreements must be kept, he added.