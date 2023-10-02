Irakli Garibashvili sums up 11 years since Georgian Dream comes in power

2 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the parliamentary elections of October 1, 2012, when the Georgian Dream party came into power, “has become one of the most important events” in the country’s recent history.

According to him, “the autocratic, anti-national, oppressive regime” had been “democratically” changed back than and “completely new development stage” of Georgia had begun.

In his social media post, Garibashvili said the consequences of the victory were “visible and impressive”, as his political team “has ensured the long period of peace since gaining independence”, had carried out large-scale economic and social reforms, promoted the strengthening of democratic institutions and “took important steps” towards Georgian people’s historical aspiration - joining the European Union.

The head of the government noted that the Georgian Dream team “has been given strength by the great trust and support of the people”.

Garibashvili emphasised that the “ultimate goal” of the victory of October 1 was the unification of the country and stressed “the strength of the Georgian state lies in the unity of the Government and the people”.