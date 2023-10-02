International Astronautical Congress kicks off in Baku

2 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 74th International Astronautical Congress in partnership with the Space Agency of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation has opened today in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event named "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance".

Conferences, technical sessions and exhibitions will be organized within the Baku Congress. Technical sessions will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov heads the delegation of the state corporation that is taking part in the International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

"A delegation of Roscosmos headed by Director General of the state corporation Yury Borisov will take part in the work of the International Astronautical Congress IAC 2023 that is starting on October 2 in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku," the press service of Roscosmos said.

The delegation will partake in the ceremony opening the congress and the exposition, while Director General will participate in the discussion with heads of top global space agencies. The Russian corporation’s delegation will hold bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues

The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until October 6.

Azerbaijan won the right to host the 74 th IAC at the General Assembly of the International Federation of Astronautics in 2019.