Ilham Aliyev: it's time for peace and cooperation in Caucasus

2 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

After Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, the time of peace has come in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

“We put an end to the conflict. We protected our dignity, we restored justice and international law," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that now it's time for peace in the Caucasus.