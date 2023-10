2 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey started supplying Romania with 4 million cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per day starting from October 1.

Earlier, Turkey’s state gas grid operator BOTAS signed a deal to supply up to 4 million cubic meters to Romania’s OMW Petrom in a deal that runs until May 31, 2025.

Türkiye has alsp agreed to send natural gas to Moldova: the agreement between BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy Trading will cover the daily export of 2 million cubic metres of natural gas.