Azerbaijani internet network set up in Khankendi and Khojaly

2 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aztelekom LLC is putting into operation basic internet infrastructure to enhance communication and digital capabilities in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the country;s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

According to the company, internet backbones and broadband internet access are provided in Khankendi and Khojaly.

Aztelecom LLC expressed its full readiness to launch the next stage of construction to increase the capabilities of communication and digital technologies in the liberated lands.