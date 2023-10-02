Mamison resort to welcome its first guests in winter 2024/25

2 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Mamison mountain resort will welcome tourists in a year. By winter 2024/25, both trails and cable cars will be equipped and comfortable accommodation for guests will be ready in the mountains of North Ossetia.

By 2025, the first stage of work at the Mamison ski resort will be completed in North Ossetia.

“Currently there is a huge construction going on at Mamison, the foundations for the piers are being poured, the construction of three parking lots, a garage for snowcats, engineering networks is underway, almost all communications are already connected. Now the routing, the construction of the upper station is underway, and we are starting to build the lower station. According to the plan, the first stage will be ready by the winter 2024/25,”

– head of the region Sergey Menyailo said.

A four-star hotel for tourists, a large hostel, ski slopes and cable cars will be working in the resort.