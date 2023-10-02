Tokayev, Erdoğan discuss bilateral ties

2 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and future summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by telephone with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed cooperation between Astana and Ankara and confirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership. They also touched upon bilateral relations in various fields and current international and regional issues.

In addition, Tokayev and Erdoğan talked about the upcoming 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in November in the capital of Kazakhstan. According to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the meeting will be the main step towards the development of relations between the countries.