Flights to Moscow canceled due to rain in Istanbul

2 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Istanbul Airport cancels flights to Moscow due to heavy rains.

At least three flights to the Russian capital were cancelled due to persistent rainfall in Türkiye. On October 2, Red Wings and Azimuth canceled their flights, which were supposed to land in Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports.

This is not the first time flights from Istanbul have been canceled in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, heavy rainfalls led to widespread cancellations and delays of planes trying to leave Türkiye.