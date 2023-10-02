Heavy trucks stuck at Upper Lars

2 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Though it is not yet cold and roads are dry, heavy truck traffic jams have begun to form on the Russian-Georgian border in North Ossetia.

More than a thousand heavy trucks are waiting to pass at the Upper Lars automobile checkpoint between Russia and Georgia, the press service of the Road Traffic Organization Center (RTOC) for North Ossetia reports.

“In total, there are 1,214 heavy vehicles in the queue, of which 300 trucks are in the green zone. The situation at the point is under control,”

- the Data Center of North Ossetia informs.

However, the current traffic jams are not related to the weather, as it usually happens: the fact is that, by decision of the Russian government, flexible export duties linked to the ruble exchange rate are in force at the checkpoint since yesterday, hence there are traffic jams at the border.