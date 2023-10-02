Kislovodsk schools checked for bombs

2 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dog handlers are checking information about mining in all Kislovodsk schools. Educational institutions are cordoned off.

On Monday, October 2, an unknown person reported that all city schools in Kislovodsk had been mined, the Telegram message of the head of the city reports.

“In Kislovodsk on October 2, a message was received that there are bombs in all schools of the city,”

– Evgeniy Moiseev writes.

He emphasized that dog handlers are currently checking educational institutions for mining. The buildings are cordoned off.