2 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Iranian intelligence services prevented another unrest in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which was planned to be organized using Starlink equipment from the US SpaceX company.

Iranian security services intercepted and confiscated communications equipment of the Starlink satellite system, which was allegedly sent to the country by the US National Security Agency (NSA) to organize unrest in the city of Zahedan (Sistan and Baluchistan province), Iranian Fars news agency reports.