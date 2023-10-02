Minsk Airport welcomes 1st flight from Baku

2 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the first regular flight from Baku, carried out by the largest Azerbaijani AZAL Airlines, was solemnly welcomed at the Minsk National Airport.

Today, on October 2, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operated its first regular flight from Baku to Minsk.

The National Airport of the Belarus capital greeted the airliner with a traditional water arch, marking the beginning of a new stage in air traffic between the two countries.

The plane from Baku was met by representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the management of the Minsk National Airport, as well as the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus and representatives of AZAL. The first flight carried about 50 passengers from Baku.