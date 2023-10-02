Armenian soldiers continue shelling of Kalbajar

2 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian armed forces continue to shamelessly violate the ceasefire agreement. Today, Azerbaijani units stationed along the state border in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan were shelled once again.

Today, from 17:20 to 18:00, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the area of ​​the settlement of Azizli, Basarkechar district, fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the area of the settlement of Yukhari Ayrim, Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

Makeshift explosive devices were dropped on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in this direction using combat quadcopters, the report reads.