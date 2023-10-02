Pashinyan, Ursula von der Leyen discuss latest regional developments

2 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Armenian Prime Minister spoke by phone with Ursula von der Leyen. The main topic of the conversation was the situation in Karabakh.

On Monday, October 2, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the European Commission, the Armenian government reports.

The main topic of the conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Ursula von der Leyen was the situation in Karabakh.

The parties also discussed cooperation between Yerevan and Brussels. They agreed to continue the dialog at the European Political Community Summit in Granada.