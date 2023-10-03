Process of disarmament of Khankendi 100% complete

3 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of disarmament and demobilization is being completed in Karabakh, and all weapons are being withdrawn from the residents, the administration of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

The administration noted that the internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan ensure the protection of public order on the territory and the safety of residents. Residents can be involved in the internal affairs bodies.

Residents are covered by a system of remunerations and social payments existing in the country, as well as entitled to social benefits, social services and employment programs for Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

Full circulation of the national currency of the Republic of Azerbaijan is ensured. Support measures are implemented to encourage entrepreneurial activity in areas populated by residents.

"Low-interest loans, interest subsidization, loan guarantees, and other financial instruments utilized to enhance business access to finance in the country also apply to areas populated by residents," the statement reads.

Farmers are provided with subsidies and exemptions from all taxes except for the land tax.

The freedom of religion and protection of cultural and religious monuments for Armenians of Khankendi are guaranteed. The right of residents to preserve and develop their culture and ethno-cultural peculiarities is guaranteed. Opportunities are created for the use of the Armenian language.