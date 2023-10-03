Iranian Army to hold large-scale drone drill

3 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Different units of the Iranian Army are set to hold joint drills using drones across the country on October 3.

The exercises will be held by the Navy, the Ground Force, the Air Force, the Air Defense Force and the Electronic Warfare Unit of the Army, covering different areas nationwide from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south to the west, east, center and north of the country.

During the drills, a large number of the Army’s drones will be put in use in “special and tough” conditions and will be assessed in different situations such as surveillance, combat and electronic warfare.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be assessed in terms of accuracy and power, flight duration, control systems and combat capabilities, among others.

The exercises are aimed at boosting the preparedness of the armed forces and the country’s deterrence power.