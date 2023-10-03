Garibashvili: destabilisation not to be allowed in Georgia

3 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said his government would not allow “any disturbance or destabilisation” in the country by “destructive and radical” forces, in a comment following the State Security Service’s comment that alleged trainings of certain civil groups with the goal of organising an “unrest” this autumn.

“I want to warn these persons once again - both the hostile forces operating within the country and their supporters abroad - that we will not allow any disturbance in the country," Garibashvili said.

The PM stressed their desire is to overthrow the government by violent means and open a second front in the country.