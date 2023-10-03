Armenia ratifies anti-Russia ICC's Rome Statute

3 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Parliament has ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court today.

Armenian's National Assembly made the decicion during the session of the parliament.

Russia's reaction to Armenia joining the Roman Statute

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is disappointed about Armenia’s intention to sign the Rome Statute. Peskov described this Yerevan's decision as "extremely hostile" with regard to Russia.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared the "absolute unacceptability" of the steps of Armenia. The ministry warned Armenia of "extremely negative" consequences of this decision for Moscow-Yerevan ties.