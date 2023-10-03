Azerbaijani parliament approves defense cooperation agreement with Georgia

3 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Georgia are strengthening cooperation in the field of defense.

The Azerbaijani Parliament ratified the agreement on cooperation on defense field between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on cooperation in the field of defense" was discussed at the meeting of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan held on October 2.

The agreement was signed in April, 2023 in Baku. The purpose of the agreement is to promote and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of defense, as well as to ensure practical activities for the implementati cooperation programs adopted by the parties.