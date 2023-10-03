Türkiye demands Armenian NPP’s closure

3 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant

The Turkish parliament appealed to the IAEA with a demand to close the Armenian nuclear power plant. Members of the Legislative Assembly are concerned about the condition of the station.

In particular, the letter states that the safety status of the nuclear power plant does not meet modern standards. To avoid a disaster, it is necessary to stop its operation.

In turn, the Turkish Legislative Assembly demanded that the IAEA assist in closing the Armenian nuclear power plant.

Parliament stated that the citizens of the border town of Igdir were informed about increased radiation danger . Amid the high risk of radiation contamination, citizens were provided with iodine tablets.