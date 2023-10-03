Peskov calls inappropriate Armenia’s joining Rome Statute

3 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press secretary of the Russian President voiced Moscow’s position regarding the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC by the Armenian National Assembly. According to Dmitry Peskov, after such a decision, questions arise for the leadership of Armenia.

The Russian side have always considered Yerevan’s joining the Rome Statute as an inappropriate decision, the Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He emphasized that Armenia remains friendly to Russia, the Russian and Armenian peoples are united forever.

“But at the same time, of course, we will have additional questions for the current leadership of Armenia. They were forwarded to the Armenian side in advance,”

– Peskov said.